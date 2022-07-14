Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals List

BARRINGTON – Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list.

This is the first time Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital has been recognized with this honor. Advocate Good Shepherd is the only top performing medium community hospital in Illinois. The annual list was published by Fortune.

Merative, a data, analytics and technology partner for the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. Merative, formerly IBM Watson Health, established the list to help identify best practices that may help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the care our team provides to our community and we are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best hospitals in the country,” said Karen Lambert, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital president. “From our investments in integrative medicine to our commitment to bringing the latest treatments and technologies to heart patients and people facing cancer, our team puts patients first in everything we do. We are always looking ahead to the next advancements in health and wellness, combining the latest treatments with a commitment to supporting whole person health. This award celebrates the contributions and efforts of each one of our team members and is especially meaningful after the challenges of the pandemic.”

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington is a leader in delivering the most advanced medical technologies and comprehensive health care services available in Illinois’ northwest suburbs, including the Center for Health and Integrative Medicine, which offers coordinated, holistic and evidence-based therapies such as acupuncture, medical massage and yoga to achieve optimal health, according to a news release. The hospital is nationally recognized for surgical outcomes, nursing excellence, maternal care, heart care, cancer services and safety. The emergency room has special designations to care for seniors and children. The 176-bed hospital is staffed by 926 physicians across 66 specialties and 571 nurses. Advocate Good Shepherd is part of Advocate Aurora Health, a top 12 nonprofit health system.

According to Merative, as compared with similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, health care associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.

For more information, visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/.