Police reports from Fox Lake, Island Lake and Johnsburg: Sept. 21, 2007

Fox Lake
Damage to vehicle
Report of vehicle damage, 100 block Sayton Road, Aug. 6.
Report of property damage, 100 block Eagle Point Road, Aug. 9.
Theft
Daniel W. Szelag, 45, 46 Hawthorn Lane, theft of village water, Aug. 8.
Public intoxication
Eugene D. Smola, 51, 115 Nippersink Blvd., No. 12, public intoxication, resisting arrest, Aug. 10.
Theft
Motorist drove off without paying for gas, 200 block Route 176, Aug. 8.
Items valued at less than $300 stolen, 200 block Route 176, Aug. 7.
Property damage
Property damaged, 300 block of David Court, Aug. 7.
Property damaged, Waterford Way and Lexington Lane, Aug. 11.
DUI
Isabel A. Castillon, 29, 547 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein, driving under the influence, improper lighting, speeding and improper lane use, Aug. 13.
Driving with
suspended license
Randall D. Wright, 40, 17159 Lincoln Road, Harvard, improper passing, driving with suspended or revoked license, Aug. 10.
Vehicle theft
Vehicles stolen, 200 block Route 176, Aug. 9.
Harassment
Report of harassment, by phone, 1000 block Concord Drive, Aug. 11.
Driving without
a valid license
A juvenile from Wauconda was charged with equipment violation and not having a valid driver’s licensed, unlicensed, Aug. 12.
Accident with property damage
Accident reported, Roberts Road and Route 176, Aug. 10.
Accident reported, Route 176 and Lakeview Drive, Aug. 10.
Accident reported, River Road and Route 176, Aug. 11.
Accident reported, Route 176 and Darrell Road, Aug. 13.
Battery
Anthony J. Villarreal, 21, 1209 S. Main St., Belvidere, battery, Aug. 8.
Underage drinking
Matthew R. Seavers, 17, 6608 Giant Oaks Road, Wonder Lake, violation of zero-tolerance law, underage drinking, speeding, Aug. 8.
Suspended license
Patti G. Sieg, 49, 4501 Maple Leaf, McHenry, driving with suspended license, driving without insurance, driving with expired registration, Aug. 2.
Richard J. Haight, 19, 42202 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville, Wis., driving with suspended license, driving with suspended registration, driving with expired registration, Aug. 8.