Police reports from Fox Lake, Island Lake and Johnsburg: Sept. 21, 2007

Fox Lake

Damage to vehicle

Report of vehicle damage, 100 block Sayton Road, Aug. 6.

Report of property damage, 100 block Eagle Point Road, Aug. 9.

Theft

Daniel W. Szelag, 45, 46 Hawthorn Lane, theft of village water, Aug. 8.

Public intoxication

Eugene D. Smola, 51, 115 Nippersink Blvd., No. 12, public intoxication, resisting arrest, Aug. 10.

Island Lake

Theft

Motorist drove off without paying for gas, 200 block Route 176, Aug. 8.

Items valued at less than $300 stolen, 200 block Route 176, Aug. 7.

Property damage

Property damaged, 300 block of David Court, Aug. 7.

Property damaged, Waterford Way and Lexington Lane, Aug. 11.

DUI

Isabel A. Castillon, 29, 547 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein, driving under the influence, improper lighting, speeding and improper lane use, Aug. 13.

Driving with

suspended license

Randall D. Wright, 40, 17159 Lincoln Road, Harvard, improper passing, driving with suspended or revoked license, Aug. 10.

Vehicle theft

Vehicles stolen, 200 block Route 176, Aug. 9.

Harassment

Report of harassment, by phone, 1000 block Concord Drive, Aug. 11.

Driving without

a valid license

A juvenile from Wauconda was charged with equipment violation and not having a valid driver’s licensed, unlicensed, Aug. 12.

Accident with property damage

Accident reported, Roberts Road and Route 176, Aug. 10.

Accident reported, Route 176 and Lakeview Drive, Aug. 10.

Accident reported, River Road and Route 176, Aug. 11.

Accident reported, Route 176 and Darrell Road, Aug. 13.

Johnsburg

Battery

Anthony J. Villarreal, 21, 1209 S. Main St., Belvidere, battery, Aug. 8.

Underage drinking

Matthew R. Seavers, 17, 6608 Giant Oaks Road, Wonder Lake, violation of zero-tolerance law, underage drinking, speeding, Aug. 8.

Suspended license

Patti G. Sieg, 49, 4501 Maple Leaf, McHenry, driving with suspended license, driving without insurance, driving with expired registration, Aug. 2.

Richard J. Haight, 19, 42202 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville, Wis., driving with suspended license, driving with suspended registration, driving with expired registration, Aug. 8.