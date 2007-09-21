Police reports for Antioch and Lindenhurst: Sept. 21, 2007

ANTIOCH

Disorderly conduct

Amanda A. Stroud, 22, 277 Oakridge Court, Antioch, Aug. 10.

David B. Pearson, 21, 21709 W. Elm St., Lake Villa, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of fireworks, Aug. 10.

Possession

Kenneth E. Mortensen Jr., 43, 590 Highland Ave., Antioch, possession of controlled substances, forgery, Aug. 6.

John S. Carole, 24, 35051 Rosewood Ave., Ingleside, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, Aug. 7.

Theft

Dandre A. Barber, 26, 913 Main St., Antioch, Aug. 10.

Kathryn M. Baker, 21, 11404 258th Court, Trevor, Wis., Aug. 9.

No valid license

Alejandro Delgado, 20, 1013 N. Karlov, Chicago, driving without a valid license, tailgating, driving without insurance, Aug. 6.

LINDENHURST

Suspended license

Brock C. Johnson, 26, 25312 Dering Lane, Lake Villa, driving with a suspended license, Aug. 8.

David R. Boyd, 20, 75 Witchwood, Lindenhurst, driving with a suspended license, Aug. 9.

Heriberto H. Espinosa, 43, 2412 Mark Ave., Zion, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, improper display of registration, driving without proof of insurance, driving under the influence, DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08, Aug. 6.

Revoked license

Gabriel Miranda, 30, 369 Crooked Lake, Lindenhurst, driving with a revoked license, speeding, Aug. 6.

Possession

Ronald J. Erickson, 48, 1527 W. Pratt Blvd., Chicago, possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance, passing on a shoulder, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, Aug. 2.