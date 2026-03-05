Charges pending after car stolen, crashed

Charges are pending against three juveniles in connection with a stolen vehicle, police say.

About midnight Feb. 20, the Lake Villa Police Department issued a regional broadcast regarding a stolen vehicle. It was last seen in the area of Route 59 and Grass Lake Road, according to a news release.

A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy located the stolen vehicle in a subdivision just southwest of Grass Lake Road and Route 59.

As the stolen vehicle passed the deputy, the driver immediately began fleeing north on Route 59 before turning east onto Grass Lake Road. The deputy turned around and attempted to catch up. However, the stolen vehicle was already a significant distance ahead.

As the vehicle continued east, the deputy discontinued his attempt to stop it near Grass Lake Road and Painted Lake Boulevard. Shortly after, the deputy observed a flash in the distance. The stolen vehicle had crashed near Grass Lake Road and Deep Lake Road in Lake Villa.

Sheriff’s deputies, Lake Villa police officers, and members of the Lake Villa Fire Protection District responded to the scene and assisted the juveniles. All three were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Due to the circumstances of the crash, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team to conduct the crash investigation. The Lake Villa Police Department continues to investigate the stolen vehicle.

Criminal charges against the three juveniles involved are pending.