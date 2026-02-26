Sheriff’s K-9 teams deliver strong results throughout 2025

Sheriff John D. Idleburg is proud to announce the Lake County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit concluded 2025 with a year marked by numerous deployments and continued dedication to public safety. (Photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff John D. Idleburg is proud to announce the Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit concluded 2025 with a year marked by numerous deployments and continued dedication to public safety.

Throughout the year, K-9 teams were deployed 485 times in support of patrol operations, criminal investigations and specialized searches, contributing to 90 arrests and the successful location of 35 individuals, including endangered missing persons and criminal suspects, according to a news release.

Ten K-9 teams served with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office during 2025, including Deputy John Forlenza with K-9 Lux, Deputy Andrew Martini with K-9 Danno, Deputy Kevin Gauer with K-9 Axel, Deputy Kevin Harris with K-9 Zeus, Deputy Roxanna Stancioiu with K-9 Drako, Deputy Kevin Lowe with K-9 Loki, Deputy Kevin Zerbe with K-9 Hemi, Deputy Christopher Sinceno with K-9 Simba, Deputy Patricia List with K-9 Zack (explosive/firearm detection) and Detective Alexis Sciarrone with K-9 Enzo (electronics detection).

Their work was reflected not only in the volume of cases they assisted with, but in their precision, reliability and strong handler-canine partnerships.

The Sheriff’s Office also recognized the retirement of K-9 Duke in 2025, who was partnered with Deputy Dwight Arrowood. K-9 Duke’s career was marked by successful operations and a lasting positive impact on the community.

During deployments in 2025, K-9 teams located and assisted in the seizure of illicit substances including cocaine, marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and psilocybin mushrooms, helping to disrupt drug trafficking and reduce the availability of dangerous narcotics in Lake County.

K-9 teams also supported firearm-related investigations throughout the year, assisting in the recovery of 27 firearms, including 16 handguns, nine rifles, one machine gun and one shotgun. Magazines, ammunition and spent shell casings were also recovered during various investigations.

Community engagement remained a priority in 2025, with K-9 teams participating in 59 public demonstrations and presentations. Additionally, eight K-9 sweeps were conducted at schools and facilities to help prevent criminal activity and enhance public safety.

To maintain operational readiness, K-9 teams completed a combined nearly 2,500 hours of training focused on tracking, apprehension, obedience, evidence and article searches, area searches, building searches and agility. K-9 teams also maintained specialized capabilities in narcotics detection, apprehension, evidence and article detection, tracking, cadaver detection, electronics detection, explosives detection and firearms detection.

“Our canine teams continue to be an essential asset to public safety in Lake County. Not only do our unincorporated residents and contract communities rely on them, but they are also routinely called upon to support local municipalities throughout the county,” Idleburg said in the release. ”Our canine teams continue saving countless lives each year and assist in apprehending violent felons. I am very proud of our canine handlers and our canines.”

The accomplishments of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit in 2025 reflect the dedication, training and professionalism of the deputies and their canine partners, whose service remains a vital asset in protecting Lake County residents.