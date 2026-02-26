Sheriff shares Super Bowl campaign results

The Super Bowl weekend “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” enforcement effort ran from Feb. 6 through the early morning hours of Feb 9.

The goal was to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow all traffic laws.

During the campaign, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies logged 27 hours of dedicated enforcement time and made 46 traffic stops with the following results: one arrest for driving without a valid driver’s license, 14 seat belt citations, nine speeding citations and 17 other traffic citations.

This traffic safety campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.