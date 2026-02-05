2026 Election Questionnaire: Barry Wicker, U.S. Congress, District 5

Name: Barry Wicker

What office are you seeking: Congressman

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 75

Occupation and employer: Self

What offices, if any, have you previously held? NA

City: Chicago

Campaign website: WickerforCongressman.com

Education: Licensed Engineer, Licensed Government Internstional broker futures and options, 10 years Chicago Mercatile Exchange, Leo Melamud school of economics .

Community involvement: Schrinners hospital for children, Disabled American Veterans.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, 2 children

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. House?

Veterans

Social Security

Schools

What specific local issues in this district will guide your work in Congress?

Crime

Schools

Budget

Real/Estate taxes

What federal funding priorities would you advocate for this district, including infrastructure needs like roads, bridges, broadband, and transit?

Schools

Roads

Hospitals

How will you prioritize the concerns of your district versus the priorities of your party?

District of people first

Has Congress given up its Article I powers during the Trump administration? How would you restore congressional authority?

Organize congressional group and write agreed policy

Do you believe any conduct of the current administration needs to be investigated?

All budgeting needs to be balanced

Has the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gone too far in its recommendations?

Every issue needs to be analyzed.

How will you work across the aisle to pass legislation?

With much cooperation with fellow Congressman

Do you support term limits for House members, and if so, what limits?

Fine as is

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

Every issue is different and should be evaluated.

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

Dictators can not lead people

What is your stance on border security and immigration reform?

All entries be background checked,Analyzed to proceed in America.

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

Yes

What should Congress do to address healthcare affordability?

Form business models to develope funds to lower costs.

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.? How should public health policy be managed?

Funds set up in congress to supplement .

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

See how it developes

What issues do you feel like you differ from President Trump on?

I would be much more tactical

If Republicans hold the House in 2026, what issues should oversight committees investigate first?

I will discuss that with my constituents

What issues, if any, do you agree with Democrats on?

Many, we will work together

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

Yes

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

Support,only if they are capable .

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

None, no donors.

How would you reform U.S. trade policy so that farms don’t need repeated bailouts from tariff impacts?

Respect, and cooperation.