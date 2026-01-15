Lake County Sheriff’s Office releases holiday campaign results

This past holiday season, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies statewide for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High. Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” traffic safety campaigns.

From Dec. 12, 2025, through Jan. 5, 2026, Sheriff’s deputies focused on removing impaired drivers from the road and ensuring that motorists were properly buckled, according to a news release.

During the campaign, deputies logged 43 hours of dedicated enforcement time and made 58 traffic stops with the following results: two DUI arrests; seven arrests for driving without a valid driver’s license; 28 speeding citations; nine occupant restraint citations; two electronic device use citations; and 28 other traffic citations.

The holiday enforcement campaign was administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is part of Illinois’ “It’s Not a Game” statewide media outreach program.