Electronic detection K9s assist in child exploitation arrest

An Antioch man has been charged in connection with possessing numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse, many involving children under the age of 13, police said.

Lake County Sheriff’s detectives received a tip from an email provider indicating that a device in Lake County had emailed suspected child sexual abuse images. Detectives determined that the likely source was coming from a home in the 1000 block of Deertrail Court in Antioch.

A search warrant for the residence was obtained with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office on Jan. 8.

Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office Electronic Detection K9 Grip and Sheriff’s Electronic Detection K9 Enzo assisted with the search. During their search, detectives seized electronics that contained dozens of images and videos of children under the age of 13, belonging to David J. Ransdell, 72, of the same residence, according to the release.

Ransdell has been charged with five counts of possessing child pornography (on Class X felony and four Class 2 felonies). Additional charges are possible, according to the release.

“There is zero tolerance for those who exploit children, whether online or in person,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “Our Cyber Crimes Team will continue to be relentless in their efforts to identify predators who hide behind electronics. This investigation demonstrates the strength of our collaboration with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office in our joint quest to keep our community’s children safe.”