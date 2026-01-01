Marsek earns Eagle Scout honors for bench project

New Eagle Scout Ayden Marsek stands with Eliseo Lopez, commander of the Chicago chapter of MOWW, at Marek's Eagle Court of Honor event. (Photo provided by Eliseo Lopez)

Family, friends, fellow Scouts and honored guests gathered Nov. 2 at Helicopter Beach in Island Lake to celebrate the achievements of Ayden Marsek at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor.

The milestone represents the highest rank in Scouting, a distinction earned through years of dedication, leadership and service, according to information provided by Eliseo Lopez, chapter commander of the Chicago chapter of MOWW.

Marsek’s journey has been marked not only by the completion of the required merit badges for Eagle Scout, but also by an extraordinary record of accomplishments. He earned 39 merit badges, demonstrating his wide-ranging skills and commitment to growth. Marsek has been awarded three Eagle Palms – one gold, one silver and one bronze – signifying continued achievement beyond the Eagle rank.

His honors include Boy Scout Nova Award, National Summertime Pack Award, Snorkeling Award, Den Chief Service Award and Order of the Arrow Award.

Marsek’s leadership has been equally distinguished. For five years, he served as a den chief for Pack 290, guiding and teaching younger Scouts with patience and enthusiasm. Within his troop, he has held key positions of responsibility as junior assistant patrol leader for two years, senior patrol leader for two years and junior assistant Scoutmaster for 2 1/2 years.

Marsek’s Eagle Scout service project was a lasting gift to the community. He designed and built 18 benches for the Island Lake Disc Golf Course.

Each bench was carefully handcrafted and set atop pavers at every hole throughout the course. In a moving tribute, nine of the benches were dedicated to military members, with a memorable statue placed beside them to honor their service.

The ambitious project required nearly six months of planning, construction, and coordination, reflecting Marsek’s perseverance, craftsmanship and deep respect for those who serve.

Marsek has exemplified the Scout Oath and Law, inspiring others with his example of service, integrity and perseverance. His Court of Honor was not only a celebration of his personal achievements, but also a testament to the values of Scouting and the support of the community that has nurtured his journey.