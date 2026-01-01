Lake County Sheriff’s Office K9 Hemi to receive body armor

Lake County Sheriff’s Office K9 Hemi will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. (Photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Hemi will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

K-9 Hemi’s vest was sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Amy.”

Delivery is expected within 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom-fitted and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 6,225 vests valued at $6.9 million to K-9s in all 50 states, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests also are eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and our Lake County community for helping ensure our K-9 partners have the best safety equipment available,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a news release. “Thanks to this generosity, all of our K-9s are equipped with bullet and stab resistant vests, allowing them to safely and effectively serve the Lake County community.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A donation of $1,050 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at vik9s.org, or you may mail contributions to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.