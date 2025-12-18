Letter: Where is the nation’s spirituality?

To the Editor:

As I read about the fatal ambush of National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom, I’m concerned about our nation’s spiritual state. Do Americans no longer know the difference between good and evil?

Assaults on law enforcement are on the increase. I believe that these attacks have been fueled by certain Leftist politicians and the mainstream media who call good evil and evil good. Does it seem right to you that the Left and the mainstream media ignore the criminal activities of noncitizens while depicting law enforcement as the bad guys? They equate ICE with the Nazi Gestapo.

These politicians and the legacy media have created a hostile environment for our law enforcement. Did you know that since last year there has been a 20-fold increase in attacks on ICE agents?

Former President Obama stated in 2006, “Whatever we once were, we are no longer a Christian nation.” I am convinced that Obama is correct.

In this post-Christian nation, politicians and reporters have no objective basis of authority on which they think and act. They have no spiritual concept of good and evil. Their thoughts and actions are based on human sentiment. Long ago our nation retained a rock-solid and godly foundation. Hence, politicians and news reporters presented versions of events that were roughly based on the unchanging Word of God. We had unity.

Today’s politicians and news reporters present versions of events that are firmly based on something that shifts as often as the weather ... opinions. We’re divided.

Why can’t we come together as a nation to establish, to the benefit of all citizens, an objective source of morality? Do you recall what happened to the house that was built on shifting sand when the storms came?

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach