Lake County Sheriff’s Office to participate in holiday safety campaign

Through Jan. 5, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High. Get a DUI.” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

These enforcement efforts are supported by the Illinois Department of Transportation’s statewide outreach media program, “It’s Not a Game,” which reminds motorists that driving is serious business.

Everyone is urged to take the following steps to prevent impaired driving and reduce the severity of crashes:

Plan ahead: Designate a sober driver, use public transportation, or arrange for a ride-sharing service.

Report dangers: If you spot an impaired driver, pull over safely and dial 911.

Buckle up: It’s your best defense against impaired drivers and one of the simplest ways to save a life.

Slow down and stay focused: Obey the speed limit and avoid distractions such as texting, scrolling, or gaming while driving.

This campaign is made possible through federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is part of Illinois’ “It’s Not a Game” statewide media outreach program.