Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 teams excel at USPCA Region 19 Trials

Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams participated in the U.S. Police Canine Association Region 19 Police Dog I Regional Trials in October in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The competition drew 30 K-9 teams from across the region, each demonstrating excellence in tracking, patrol, narcotics detection, cadaver detection and more. In this very strong field, Lake County’s teams achieved outstanding results.

Deputy Kevin Harris and K-9 Zeus took first place in overall tracking, second place in overall narcotic detection and second place overall in cadaver detection.

Deputy John Forlenza and K-9 Lux took first place overall in cadaver detection, tied for first place in narcotics detection – room searches with a perfect score, and placed third place overall in patrol dog.

Because of their performance, both teams are now qualified to participate in the 2025 National Field Trials this November.

The USPCA Region 19 serves K-9 handlers across portions of the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, and is dedicated to improving the standard of the police working dog.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg praised the team’s success.

“The success in this competition by Deputy Kevin Harris/K-9 Zeus and Deputy John Forlenza/K-9 Lux reflect the high level of training and the partnership between the handlers and their K-9 partners,” Idleburg said. “Our 10 canine teams are out serving the community each and every day, helping to keep the community safe.”