Proclamation recognizes Dec. 1 as Lake County Chamber of Commerce Day

Members of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce attend an After Hours Pre-Gala Party wearing their anniversary shirt in honor of reaching 110th years as the longest-operating Chamber of Commerce in Lake County. (Photo provided by Lake County Chamber of Commerce)

In recognition of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce’s 110th anniversary, Gov. JB Pritzker has officially designated Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, as Lake County Chamber of Commerce Day.

The proclamation, signed on Nov. 6, honors the Lake County Chamber as the longest-operating chamber of commerce in Lake County.

“We are very delighted to be recognized for our mission of service to businesses throughout Lake County,” Patricia Brathwaite, chair of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said in a news release. “Our reach to extend connections with businesses across the region has grown, and as we entered our 110th anniversary year, we also expanded our marketing and community outreach focused on highlighting the benefits of chamber involvement—which has truly made a difference."

Founded in 1915 and operating under several names until adopting Lake County Chamber of Commerce in the mid-1990s, the Chamber continues today as a leading regional organization supporting business growth, visibility, and connectivity throughout Lake County.

The Chamber recently launched Podcast Lake County, an innovative new marketing initiative featuring interviews with Chamber members aimed at increasing visibility and expanding promotional opportunities.

“Working closely with our Board of Directors, we have always sought new ways to broaden the reach of our member marketing efforts,” Shaunese Teamer, executive director of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “Launching Podcast Lake County has been years in the making and introducing it during our 110th anniversary year provides an exciting new benefit for members and elevates the promotion of local businesses.”

The first episodes of Podcast Lake County, released Nov. 24, feature Selina Gomez-Beloz, CEO of Madrina Consulting (Waukegan); Jennifer Gould, Vice President of MJG Entertainment DBA Burger King (Libertyville); and John Sarantakis, owner of People’s Choice Family Fun Center and Bertrand Bowl (Waukegan).

New episodes will be released monthly, spotlighting the products and services of Chamber members. As shared on the program, Teamer — also the podcast’s host — notes that their mission is to “put our members’ business in the streets… in a good way.”

In addition to the podcast, the Chamber also launched its first regional billboard campaign in 2025, leading to increased interest from businesses seeking to learn more about Chamber membership and its service to our Lake County business community.