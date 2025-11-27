Festive Christmas Market returns to Lakemoor on Black Friday

Donna and Mark Adams of Paradise Financial Partners pair up for some elvish fun at the inaugural Mistletoe & Martinis — A Festive Christmas Market. The second annual event is set for Black Friday at Countryside Banquets, Lakemoor. (Photo provided by Chain O' Lakes Chamber of Commerce)

The public is invited to take in hand-crafted art, décor and gifts of all sorts at delightfully decked-out booths during the Chain O’ Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce’s Mistletoe & Martinis – A Festive Christmas Market.

The second annual event is set for noon to 5 p.m. Black Friday, Nov. 28, at Countryside Banquets & Conference Center, 28874 Route 120, Lakemoor.

Featuring treasures and treats from more than 40 local artisans, makers and small businesses, the market is presented this year by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), said Therese Matthys, executive director of the Chain O’ Lakes Chamber.

Not only will it feature gifts and sips, with signature holiday martinis available at the cash bar, the market also will offer chances to make lasting holiday memories.

Enjoy free photos with Santa courtesy of Snow White Photography. Get creative at the free building kit workshop courtesy of Home Depot. Cast a vote for the best-decorated booth. Delight in some musical performances. And consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy or two for the Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Drop-off.

“Mistletoe & Martinis captures everything we love about the season: local shopping, festive cheer, community giving and a dash of holiday sparkle,” Matthys said. “It’s the perfect way to shop small and celebrate big!”

Mistletoe & Martinis is open to all, with free admission. For event updates and vendor previews, find the Chain O’ Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and Instagram.