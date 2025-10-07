Sheriff’s deputy hurt in Ingleside traffic crash

A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a Saturday afternoon in a traffic crash in Ingleside.

About 3:25 p.m. Oct. 4, a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy, in a Ford Police Interceptor, was traveling west on Route 134, approaching Main Street in Ingleside. As the deputy proceeded west, a BMW X4, driven by a 45-year-old Roselle man, was on Main Street. This T-style intersection is controlled by a stop sign on Main Street and no traffic control device on Route 134.

Based on witness statements, the driver of the BMW pulled onto Route 134 in front of the marked squad car and tried to make a U-turn back onto northbound Main Street, according to a news release.

The front of the BMW struck the front of the westbound squad car. The first collision caused the squad car to strike a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 23-year-old Round Lake Beach man, which was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street.

The deputy sustained injuries that were not life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released. The driver of the BMW and his front seat passenger, a 36-year-old Round Lake Park man, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and both were taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured.

Open containers of alcohol were located in the BMW and impairment appears to be a factor, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Round Lake Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.