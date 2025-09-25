Vernon Hills girl’s fight with cancer inspires Lilley’s Beanies of Bravery

When Lilley was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on April 19, 2024. (Photo provided by Chriselle Sloniker)

When 7-year-old Lilley Sloniker lost her hair during leukemia treatment, hats became her armor.

“They offer comfort, confidence and projection from a world that can sometimes be unkind or unaware. Each beanie carries with it a message. You are seen. You are loved. You are not alone.”

That’s how her parents described the meaning behind Lilley’s Beanies of Bravery as they shared their daughter’s journey on Instagram, @lifewithlilley.

The project began last year as Lilley received treatment at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Lilley Sloniker during one of her numerous hospitalizations last year. (Photo provided by Chriselle Sloniker)

She noticed that the “hat shelf” for pediatric patients was often nearly empty. That meant children like her would leave without the comfort of a beanie to cover their heads, her father, Michael, said.

“She decided right then she wanted to fill it,” said Chriselle, her mother.

With the help of friends, family and neighbors, Lilley donated more than 300 beanies last year. The family encourages donations of the new, unused beanies at the event or through Lilley’s Amazon wish list.

Lilley Sloniker poses with some of the beanies she collected last year for Lurie's. (Photo provided by Chriselle Sloniker)

This year, her goal is even bigger: 700 hats, one for each year of her life. So far, she’s already collected more than 650.

To help her reach that goal, the Vernon Hills community is coming together for Lilley’s Beanies of Bravery Family Event, scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Deerpath Park, 24 Warrington Road.

The day will feature balloon art, giant bubbles, face painting, glitter tattoos, emergency vehicle tours with local heroes, a magic show, Kona Ice, arts and crafts, lawn games and more.

The idea began with a call to the Vernon Hills Police Department, which last year made Lilley an honorary junior officer. Soon, other area first responders, school leaders, local businesses and families stepped forward, donating time, discounts and services to make the day possible.

“It’s beautiful to see so many people come together for this,” Chriselle said. “We’re just so grateful for everyone supporting this and everyone embracing the whole thing. It’s pretty amazing to watch how many people have helped.”

“It makes me feel happy,” added Lilley, now a second-grader at Hawthorn Elementary School, where she enjoys social studies and art.

Sample beanie of the ones the family gave out last year. (Photo provided by Chriselle Sloniker)

Her Girl Scout troop is volunteering to help clean up after the event. And, the day after, a nonprofit teen group called Gratitude Generation will host a packing session to prepare the beanies for delivery.

Heading to Lurie’s monthly, Lilley remains in treatment until at least July 2026.

Because September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the family hopes to raise awareness of Lilley’s Beanies of Bravery and express their gratitude to all who’ve helped so far.

The journey hasn’t been easy, they said.

When Lilley first began to lose hair, she’d refuse to step outside without a hat or hoodie. People stared and whispered, so the family would cut outings short.

“We lived in a world of hospital rooms, sleepless nights and a silence so heavy it felt like we were disappearing inside it,” Chriselle wrote. “And then, on Christmas Day, while most families were celebrating, my husband, Michael, suffered a major heart attack.

“It felt like the darkness would swallow us whole. But instead of fear, anger and despair, we choose to focus on gratitude and compassion.”