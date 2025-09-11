Letter: Systemic racism in the Democratic Party

To the Editor:

I’m reading a lot about Mr. Trump’s cleaning up of what he called “the slums of Washington D.C.” Washington D.C. is a slum. Although the President was charged with racism, racist are not so transparent. True racists cloak their racism in many deceitful guises.

May I introduce you to the true systematic racism of the Democratic Party?

Do you remember Democrat-run California’s public schools pushing to teach Ebonics? It has been stated that proper grammar is a sharp tool. Saddling black children with broken English is guaranteed failure. And who can forget the Democrats attempting to lower academic standards for Blacks? Promoting the notion that Blacks are intellectually inferior is guaranteed failure.

Democrat President Lyndon Johnson advanced the Public Aid policy that did not allow a man to live in the home of a woman receiving government assistance. For a child, a fatherless home is guaranteed failure.

When the Democratic Party sees a race of people as inferior and dependent and that party implements sham programs to keep that race inferior and dependent, that is what we call systematic racism.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach