Man crashes Porsche, flees scene near Antioch

ANTIOCH -- An unincorporated Antioch man was charged with driving under the influence, after fleeing from a crash, leaving his 21-year-old passenger behind, police said.

About 10:55 p.m. Sept. 5, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of Route 45 and Pederson Drive, unincorporated Antioch, for a traffic crash, according to a news release.

Deputies found a grey Porsche sedan in a field northeast of the intersection. The vehicle sustained major damage from striking a fence and an embankment.

Witnesses reported that the driver exited the car and offered them money to drive him away from the scene. When they refused, the driver, later identified as Teaford B. Holland, 46, of the 42800 block of North Woodbine Avenue, unincorporated Antioch, fled on foot, leaving his 21-year-old female passenger behind, according to the release.

Further investigation revealed that Holland was traveling south on Route 45 at a high rate of speed, before losing control of his Porsche, police said.

Deputies established a perimeter and Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Simba responded and was deployed by Deputy Christopher Sinceno.

K9 Simba quickly found Holland’s scent and tracked him into the woods west of the 41800 block of North Pederson Drive, unincorporated Antioch. He was arrested without further incident.

Neither Holland nor his passenger was injured.

Holland has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless conduct and traffic infractions.

Holland was processed at the Lake County Jail and released with a court date of Oct. 15.