Police: Stolen car involved in fatal head-on crash

INGLESIDE -- Lake County Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Investigators are investigating an early morning fatal head-on traffic crash that occurred in Ingleside.

About 5 a.m. Sept. 3, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 134 east of North Catherine Street for a head-on traffic crash, according to a news release. The 911 caller was involved in the crash and said he needed an ambulance. Deputies arrived and found two vehicles with heavy damage.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Honda sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Ingleside man, was traveling west on Route 134. For an unknown reason, the Honda driver veered into the eastbound lanes of traffic and struck an eastbound GMC work truck, driven by a 44-year-old Johnsburg man, head-on. The Honda driver suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Police say it also appears that the driver of the Honda had an open bottle of whiskey in his lap, according to the release.

The GMC driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Honda was reported stolen Sept. 2 from a gym in Fox Lake, according to the release.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Joshua Rosendahl, of Ingleside. On Sept. 3, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Rosendahl died from blunt force injuries of the head, neck, and chest as a result of the crash, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.