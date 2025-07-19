McHenry man injured in Old Mill Creek hit-and-run crash

Lake County Sheriff’s crash investigators are investigating an overnight hit-and-run traffic crash involving a motorcycle, police said.

About 3:10 a.m. July 19, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 173 near Crawford Road, Old Mill Creek, for a traffic crash with injuries and found the driver of a 1993 Kawasaki Ninja, a 54-year-old McHenry man, with serious injuries, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Kawasaki was traveling east on Route 173, when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. This caused the driver of the Kawasaki to lose control and crash.

The driver of the Kawasaki sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release.

Crash investigators recovered car parts from the offending vehicle at the scene, which they are examining, to try and determine the make/model of car that caused the crash and fled.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.