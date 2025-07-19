Man arrested after fleeing from several police agencies

Two people were arrested after they were involved in a police chase and traffic crash before being arrested, police said.

About 5:35 p.m. July 16, a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy observed a GMC Envoy traveling west on Grand Avenue near Route 21 in Gurnee, according to a news release.

The deputy confirmed that the driver was Felix Guadarrama, 31, of Waukegan, who had been spotted in Mundelein inside a stolen Ford Explorer earlier in the day, according to the release.

The stolen vehicle fled from several police agencies multiple times throughout the day before being recovered abandoned in Lake Forest, police said. Investigators believe that Guadarrama abandoned the stolen Explorer and subsequently got into the GMC Envoy, according to the release.

The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on the GMC Envoy, and Guadarrama fled, prompting a pursuit, due him possibly being armed with a firearm and involved with the earlier vehicle theft.

As the fleeing GMC approached the intersection of Grand Avenue and Dilley’s Road, it sideswiped two vehicles at very low speeds while attempting to pass through traffic. During the incident, the GMC lost its front left tire but continued to flee for about 20 minutes, police said.

The pursuit ended when Guadarrama’s vehicle collided with a Toyota Camry in the intersection of Glen Flora Road and Lewis Avenue, Waukegan. Guadarrama and a woman passenger both fled from the GMC on foot, police said.

After a brief foot chase, Guadarrama and his passenger, Brianna Koch, 22, of Lake Villa, were taken into custody. Guadarrama was tased by deputies during the arrest because he was resisting, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police say Koch was found to be in possession of approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine and 10 grams of cocaine.

Koch has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of cocaine (Class 4 felony).

Guadarrama has been charged with four counts of aggravated fleeing to elude (Class 3/4 felonies) and numerous traffic infractions.

Additional charges are possible, police said.