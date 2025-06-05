Woodland D-50 seeks to fill vacancy on school board

GURNEE – Woodland Community Consolidated School District 50 is accepting letters of interest and applications to fill a vacancy on the school board after Gari Matsey’s resignation.

The individual selected will serve on the school board until the April 2027 consolidated election.

Those interested should submit the following materials to Laura Campanella, board recording secretary, at LCampanella@dist50.net no later than 4 p.m. Friday, June 13: A letter of interest (email to Campanella), an updated resume (email to Campanella) and an application questionnaire (responses to this form will be automatically directed to Campanella when you submit the form).

To qualify, candidates must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age, a resident of Illinois and of the district for at least one year before the appointment and a registered voter. They must not be a sex offender, hold another incompatible public office, have a prohibited interest in any contract with the district, hold certain types of prohibited state or federal employment or be a school trustee.

For questions concerning the role of the school board and the responsibilities of a board member, contact Brianna Powvens, school board president, at bpowvens@dist50.net or Robert Machak, superintendent of schools, at rmachak@dist50.net or 847-596-5601.