Gurnee Park District welcomes new member of park board

GURNEE – Liz Nelson was sworn in as the newest member of the Gurnee Park District’s Board of Commissioners at the Gurnee Park District board meeting May 20.

A longtime resident, Nelson grew up in nearby Woodland and is a graduate of Warren Township High School. Gurnee officially became home when her family moved to the city limits in 2013. The Nelson family enjoys visits to Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center, as well as park district activities such as Families on the Fairway, swim lessons and soccer. Her adult son participates in many programs offered by the Warren Special Recreation Association.

Nelson brings to the board more than two decades of professional experience in the field of public health. Holding a bachelor’s degree in public health from Western Illinois University, she has served in various capacities at county and municipal levels including Lake County, Kenosha County and the village of Skokie. Most recently, she transitioned to the nonprofit sector where she advocates for affordable housing and is a member of the Live Well Lake County coalition.

The Gurnee Park District looks forward to Nelson applying her extensive background in community engagement, budget management and wellness to her new role as park board commissioner. Nelson’s commitment to public service, as well as her professional experience, will be an asset to shaping the future of fun for the Gurnee community, according to the news release.

In her free time, Nelson enjoys going for walks in nature, cooking, live music, volunteering and spending time with family and friends.