Household chemical waste collection planned in Mundelein

MUNDELEIN – Join the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County for its first household chemical waste mobile event of the year Saturday, May 24, in Mundelein.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Mundelein Metra Station, 205 N. Archer Ave.

Note that household chemical waste mobile events are by appointment only. Online appointment scheduling makes services easily accessible and gives you control over appointments. The appointment scheduler works online and on mobile devices, allowing you to book an appointment at your convenience.

In addition, the move to appointments will allow for the safe and efficient planning, coordinating and controlling of the incoming household chemical waste and visiting vehicles.

Safety is crucial during your visit. Please stay in your vehicle.

Collections are for residential waste only. No business waste will be accepted. All SWALCO household chemical waste collection events are free for Illinois residents only.

Items you can bring to a collection include CFL bulbs, household cleaners, gasoline, garden chemicals, pesticides, oil-based paints (no latex ... check out SWALCO’s new services on the website) and varnishes, as well as other household chemicals.

For a detailed list, visit SWALCO’s household chemical waste website at www.swalco.org.