Mundelein native earns Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Stone, a native of Mundelein, recently was recognized for their work while serving the U.S. Navy assigned to USS Russell.

Stone, a 2019 graduate of Mundelein High School, recently earned the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification after completing multiple difficult requirements across many areas of expertise.

According to Navy officials, the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification signifies that a sailor has achieved the highest level of expertise in surface ships and surface warfare.

“It feels great to be a role model for junior sailors,” Stone said. “I was grateful for the opportunity to expand my skills by doing different jobs outside my rate.”