Letter: Give credit where credit is due! Immigrants make our country stronger!

Immigrants are essential to the identity and history of the U.S., which has been a beacon of hope for many immigrants.

The reality is that immigration is an essential ingredient in economic growth as the economy is creating many more jobs than we have people to fill them.

Countless new reports and studies have highlighted the positive impact of immigrants and immigration, including asylum-seekers and refugees, on the U.S. economy in the short and long run.

Without immigrants, our economic growth would have been slower and our inflation higher.

Angie Affolter

Mundelein