Yorkville police officer Joshua Opp is here to serve

As a youngster, Joshua Opp imagined being a police officer someday.

That dream became reality in 2019, when Opp became a police officer with the Yorkville Police Department. While his parents are teachers, as were his grandparents, Opp decided to pursue a different career.

“I just always wanted to be a cop ever since I was a kid,” Opp said. “It’s kind of what I set my sights on from a young age and I just stuck with it.”

The 28-year-old Opp grew up in Sugar Grove and attended Kaneland High School. He graduated in 2014.

His duties include patrolling the city and responding to calls for service. Opp was one of the police officers who recently responded to an incident involving a suicidal victim who had cut herself.

“We were able to locate that person and I had to drive my squad car through a field to get to that person,” he said. “They said she was going to be OK and just needed a couple of stitches.”

Opp is glad he was in the right place at the right time in order to help that person.

“It’s always a good feeling when you can actually help in a positive way,” he said.

While in college, Opp interned at the Oswego Police Department, which is how Yorkville Police Chief James Jensen met him.

“Joshua’s perceptive communication style stood out, enabling him to effortlessly connect with individuals from all walks of life,” Jensen said. “This innate ability is one of Joshua’s most endearing qualities.”

Jensen said he has watched Opp grow during his time with the Yorkville Police Department “not only in his understanding of law enforcement but in his genuine desire to make a positive difference in people’s lives.”

“Looking ahead I have no doubt that Joshua’s potential is limitless and I eagerly anticipate the contributions he will make in the years to come,” Jensen said.

Opp said he has enjoyed his time at the Yorkville Police Department.

“From the get-go, I’ve really liked the people I work with,” he said. “It’s a very good environment. Everyone is real friendly with each other. There’s a lot of camaraderie.”

Opp said he likes being part of something bigger than himself. And he likes that he doesn’t know what will happen from one day to the next.

“You are never going to be bored at work because you never know what you’re going to see,” he said. “It’s a very interesting job.”