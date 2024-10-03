Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Austin Vugteveen, Yorkville Christian, soccer, junior

Name: Austin Vugteveen

School: Yorkville Christian, junior

Sport: Soccer

Why he was selected: Vugteveen recorded back-to-back hat tricks in two wins. He scored three goals in a 5-0 win over Harvest Christian and had three goals in a 5-1 win over College Prep of Lombard.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Are those your first ever hat tricks? How’d you feel about them?

Vugteveen: I had one more hat trick a week or two before. I can’t thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ and my teammates enough. Without my teammates, those goals were impossible. With their great passes I was able to make those goals that led to the hat trick.

How has your season gone otherwise?

Vugteveen: This season has been a good season for our team. Although we don’t have the best record, we have played really well in all our games. We have cut scores on teams we have previously lost to 6-0 to scores like 2-1. Still losing those games but playing very well.

How did you get started in soccer? What do you like about the sport?

Vugteveen: I started playing soccer when I was 4 years old. I have played almost ever since then. One thing I like about soccer is there is always somewhere to be. You are constantly moving and trying to be better than the man next to you.

Have you played any other sports?

Vugteveen: I play two other sports. I have played basketball since elementary school and baseball since I was little as well. I enjoy all of them very much and am blessed to have a chance to play them all.

What’s your favorite class?

Vugteveen: My favorite class right now is probably science or history class.

What’s your favorite meal or food?

Vugteveen: My favorite meal would have to be a good steak taco or quesadilla.

Is there a place in the country or world you’ve never been to but would like to visit?

Vugteveen: If I were to visit anywhere it would probably be somewhere in central Europe or Alaska.

Do you know post high school or college plans?

Vugteveen: I currently don’t have any plans for after high school. I am still looking to where God leads me next.