Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Analia Ortiz, Plano, soccer, freshman

Name: Analia Ortiz

School: Plano, freshman

Sport: Soccer

Why she was selected: Ortiz scored four goals against Westmont and scored five goals against Hinckley-Big Rock.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You’re on quite a scoring run of late. What’s been the key to your success? Are you surprised at all at the year you’re having?

Ortiz: Confidence on the ball and support from coaches, teammates and family. I’ve worked really hard to get where I am and am happy with my success so far this season.

How long have you played soccer? How did you get started?

Ortiz: I’ve played soccer since I was around five. I started at Calvary Church, my dad got me into it early.

Do you play for any club teams?

Ortiz: I played for Galaxy SC for a few years but now I play for Evolution.

What’s your favorite part of soccer?

Ortiz: The feeling after I score, and the feeling of support from everyone after.

What’s your favorite TV show?

Ortiz: I actually don’t watch TV. I mainly watch YouTube.

What’s a place you’d like to visit?

Ortiz: Hawaii, Brazil and Italy.

What’s your favorite food or meal?

Ortiz: Arroz con leche.