Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Analia Ortiz, Plano, soccer, freshman

Name: Analia Ortiz
School: Plano, freshman
Sport: Soccer
Why she was selected: Ortiz scored four goals against Westmont and scored five goals against Hinckley-Big Rock.
She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
You’re on quite a scoring run of late. What’s been the key to your success? Are you surprised at all at the year you’re having?
Ortiz: Confidence on the ball and support from coaches, teammates and family. I’ve worked really hard to get where I am and am happy with my success so far this season.
How long have you played soccer? How did you get started?
Ortiz: I’ve played soccer since I was around five. I started at Calvary Church, my dad got me into it early.
Do you play for any club teams?
Ortiz: I played for Galaxy SC for a few years but now I play for Evolution.
What’s your favorite part of soccer?
Ortiz: The feeling after I score, and the feeling of support from everyone after.
What’s your favorite TV show?
Ortiz: I actually don’t watch TV. I mainly watch YouTube.
What’s a place you’d like to visit?
Ortiz: Hawaii, Brazil and Italy.
What’s your favorite food or meal?
Ortiz: Arroz con leche.