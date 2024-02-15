Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Robby Nelson, Yorkville Christian, wrestling, junior

Name: Robby Nelson

School: Yorkville Christian, junior

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Nelson took third place at 157 pounds at the Class 2A Sycamore Sectional to advance to the state tournament. He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What’s the feeling of going to state? How would you assess how you wrestled at sectionals?

Nelson: The feeling is pretty cool to be able to represent my school. Overall, I don’t think I wrestled as well as I could have at sectionals.

What’s the feeling of being able to compete? If I’m not mistaken you were not able to last year.

Nelson: I’m very grateful for the opportunity to compete this year, especially after not being able to last year. It’s really fun just to be able to go out there and do what I love to do.

How did you get into wrestling and what do you like about it?

Nelson: I actually got into wrestling in fifth grade when my football coach asked me after practice one day if I would be interested. I enjoy the fact that there’s nobody else that you can blame if you lose other than yourself.

How do you get yourself mentally prepared for a match?

Nelson: To be prepared for matches I get stretched out and wrestle around with my teammates. After that I’ll listen to music right up until I wrestle.

What’s the preparation like for this weekend’s state meet? What are keys to success this weekend?

Nelson: Some of the prep this week is simply working on the little things. Some of the keys to success is just staying on our offense and keep scoring as many points as possible.