November 30, 2023
Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Jehvion Starwood, Oswego East, basketball, senior

By Joshua Welge
Oswego East's Jehvion Starwood (22) shoots the ball in the post against Neuqua Valley's John Bieber (55) during a hoops for healing basketball tournament game at Oswego High School on Friday, Nov 24, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Name: Jehvion Starwood

School: Oswego East, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Starwood scored a team-high 18 points in a win over Neuqua Valley in the Hoops for Healing third-place game and scored 14 points in a win over West Aurora as the Wolves went 3-1 at the tournament. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.

Welge: How do you feel about the start to the season?

Starwood: To be honest, if we’re talking about my personal play to start the season out, it hasn’t been great. But we’re winning more games than we have lost so I can’t really complain.

Welge: How has the adjustment been going to now being the clear guy opponents have to watch out for?

Starwood: It’s been different to say the least but I feel like I’ve prepared myself enough to know and see what’s coming. I’m in the gym a lot so I trust myself 100%.

Welge: How are you hoping to expand your game this year?

Starwood: I can improve my game in all aspects but my main focus will always be my shot and my defense.

Welge: Do you have a pro or college team or player you like?

Starwood: My favorite player has always been Kyrie Irving but my team has been the Bulls for some time now even though they’re not that good nowadays.

Welge: Is there a restaurant you would go to celebrate a win, or just game day, or just your favorite restaurant?

Starwood: Before games I go to Subway but I love to go to Portillos after games – it all just depends.

Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Starwood: I don’t watch TV but my favorite movie is “Space Jam.”