Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Jehvion Starwood, Oswego East, basketball, senior

Name: Jehvion Starwood
School: Oswego East, senior
Sport: Basketball
Why he was selected: Starwood scored a team-high 18 points in a win over Neuqua Valley in the Hoops for Healing third-place game and scored 14 points in a win over West Aurora as the Wolves went 3-1 at the tournament. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: How do you feel about the start to the season?
Starwood: To be honest, if we’re talking about my personal play to start the season out, it hasn’t been great. But we’re winning more games than we have lost so I can’t really complain.
Welge: How has the adjustment been going to now being the clear guy opponents have to watch out for?
Starwood: It’s been different to say the least but I feel like I’ve prepared myself enough to know and see what’s coming. I’m in the gym a lot so I trust myself 100%.
Welge: How are you hoping to expand your game this year?
Starwood: I can improve my game in all aspects but my main focus will always be my shot and my defense.
Welge: Do you have a pro or college team or player you like?
Starwood: My favorite player has always been Kyrie Irving but my team has been the Bulls for some time now even though they’re not that good nowadays.
Welge: Is there a restaurant you would go to celebrate a win, or just game day, or just your favorite restaurant?
Starwood: Before games I go to Subway but I love to go to Portillos after games – it all just depends.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?
Starwood: I don’t watch TV but my favorite movie is “Space Jam.”