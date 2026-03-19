Fox Valley Credit Union Highlights March Programs and Specials

As spring approaches, many people begin planning major purchases, travel, and financial goals for the months ahead. Fox Valley Credit Union continues to offer a variety of programs designed to help members manage expenses, prepare for upcoming plans, and take advantage of competitive rates.

Mortgages remain a major focus this season as the housing market continues to evolve. Whether purchasing a first home, refinancing an existing mortgage, or exploring cash-out equity options, Fox Valley Credit Union offers guidance and lending solutions to help members navigate the process with confidence. With personalized service and flexible options, FVCU helps make homeownership more accessible.

For those considering a vehicle purchase, competitive auto loan rates are available for both new and used vehicles. Loans currently start from 3.99 percent, making it an attractive option for members looking to purchase a car or refinance an existing loan. Refinancing can often lower monthly payments or reduce the overall cost of a loan.

Travel plans are also on many people’s minds as spring break approaches. To help members enjoy a well deserved getaway, Fox Valley Credit Union offers spring break loans of up to $3,500 for 12 months with rates starting from 7.99 percent. This option allows members to manage travel expenses with a structured repayment plan.

For short term financial needs, Quick Cash Loans provide immediate access to funds up to $1,000 with no credit check required. This option is designed to help members address unexpected expenses quickly and easily.

Members looking to grow their savings may also be interested in the 12-month certificate of deposit special currently offering 3.75 percent. This limited term option provides a predictable way to earn returns while keeping funds secure.

Fox Valley Credit Union also offers VISA credit cards with rates starting at 7.99 percent, providing members with another flexible financial tool for everyday spending or larger purchases.

For more information, stop in today or contact:

Fox Valley Credit Union

575 N Broadway, Aurora, IL 60505

1 W Merchants Drive, Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: (630) 859-2276

www.foxvalleycu.com