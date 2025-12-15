What Does Success in Business Look Like?

A successful business has a strong, clear value proposition that resonates with a defined target market, manages its finances, controls its cash flow, and demonstrates resilience by adapting to challenges and changes. It has loyal customers who recommend the business, and it engages in continuous innovation and boasts a team of engaged employees who are supported and valued.

How do you define success? Is it growth, is it sales, is it hitting a certain revenue amount? Most business owners equate success in business with money. In other words, money equals happiness, so the more they make the happier they are. But if you focus solely on just the making of money, you can lower your satisfaction with other things.

But this is the part we sometimes forget. The joy. The meaning. The why behind the work. Here’s to doing work that feels good on the inside, too.

Simon Sinek presents this idea: the most successful and influential companies and leaders start with the “why” of their business, rather than focusing solely on the “what” and “how.” By starting with purpose and beliefs, companies create a clear and compelling message that resonates with their customers and employees.

So start with “Why am I doing this?” Then think about relationships. There are two types to consider—the ones within your company and the ones with family and friends. Both are important, and you need to find the balance between work and family/friends. Build those relationships within and outside your business. You want people you can share your success with. You want people to cheer you on and help you celebrate your accomplishments.

Then work on the purpose. Does it impact the community in a positive way? Do you provide good products/services to your customers and pay good wages to your employees?

Maya Angelou says, “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.”

