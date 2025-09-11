Sleep Technology Advances: How Improvements in Technology Help Seniors Age in Place

As more seniors choose to age in the comfort of their own home, advances in sleep technology are playing a bigger role in supporting safety, independence, and overall well-being. A good night’s sleep is essential at any age, but for older adults, it can directly impact mobility, mood, and health. Today’s bed systems are designed with seniors in mind, offering features that go beyond comfort.

At Verlo Mattress Factory in St. Charles, a Comfort Coach can help you select the best mattress and base for your needs. “For cost-conscious buyers, we offer complimentary in-home measurements to determine the exact height they need for getting in and out of bed safely,” explained owner Jeff Hirner. “We can then customize a box foundation height to ensure the mattress is at a safe level.”

Hirner also notes that for some seniors (especially couples that want to keep a Queen or King mattress) putting on sheets becomes a real burden. “With an adjustable base, you can fully raise the head and put the sheets on, then raise the foot and do the same,” he said. “Seniors can avoid the risk of injury by lifting the mattress to tuck the sheets under.” In addition, Verlo’s removable zipper cover technology allows them to easily replace the cover without having to replace the entire mattress in cases of incontinence or post-surgery issues.

A growing percentage of seniors cannot sleep on a traditional mattress due to mobility or health-related issues. Advanced recliners, like the FlexSteel Zecliner, offer an alternative sleep option that also acts as a lift chair allowing for easy access and departure.

These innovations may seem like luxuries, but for aging adults, they’re tools that offer real support. As home-based care becomes more common, investing in the right sleep technology can significantly enhance safety, comfort, and independence—helping seniors rest easier and age in place with dignity and peace of mind.

For more information, please contact:

Verlo Mattress - St. Charles

2682 E. Main St.

St. Charles, IL

Ph: (630) 474-2337

verlo.com/st-charles-il