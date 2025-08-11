Smart Borrowing for Back-to-School Season: Fox Valley Credit Union’s August Specials

As the back-to-school season approaches, many families find themselves juggling expenses—from tuition and textbooks to tech upgrades and everyday essentials. To help ease the financial strain, Fox Valley Credit Union is offering a timely and flexible solution: a Back-to-School Loan Special designed to make borrowing more affordable and stress-free.

From now through August, members can apply for a loan of up to $3,000 with a 12-month repayment term and as low as a discounted 7.99% APR. This offer comes with built-in flexibility—while it’s ideal for school-related costs like books, supplies, and tuition, the funds can be used for virtually anything you need. Whether you’re preparing a college-bound student or catching up on summer spending, this short-term loan can provide welcome breathing room.

In addition to the loan special, Fox Valley Credit Union continues to offer one of the lowest credit card interest rates around—beginning at just 7.99% APR, based on your credit score. At a time when many credit card providers charge rates between 18% and 25%, this offer stands out as an affordable option for managing daily expenses or consolidating higher-interest balances. It’s not just about making purchases—it’s about saving money every time you use your card.

These offers reflect Fox Valley’s ongoing commitment to helping members make smart financial choices. With back-to-school costs adding up quickly, low-interest borrowing options like these can make a real difference—not just in the short term, but in building long-term financial health.

If you’re looking for ways to manage seasonal expenses or reduce interest on existing debt, now is the perfect time to explore your options. Visit Fox Valley Credit Union online or stop by one of their two local branches to learn more. These offers are available for a limited time—so don’t wait to take advantage of them.

For more information, please contact:

Fox Valley Credit Union

575 N Broadway, Aurora, IL 60505 &

1 W Merchants Drive, Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: (630) 859-2276

www.foxvalleycu.com