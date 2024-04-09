Three Reasons To Start Planning Your Summer Vacation Now

Now that Spring has sprung, that means summer is close behind. Have you started dreaming about your summer escape yet? Here are three reasons to start the planning process now:

1. More time to plan your itinerary.

Summer is prime time for travel, and popular spots tend to book up fast. Don’t risk missing out on must-see landmarks, hidden gems, fun restaurants, tours and excursions, or those other bucket list experiences you’ve been dreaming of. Start researching and booking now, so you don’t have to scramble around at the last minute.

2. More time to land travel deals.

The earlier you start looking, the better your chances of scoring great deals on airfare and accommodations. Airlines and hotels often offer better discounts for bookings made well in advance, giving you more time to compare prices and find the perfect fit for your budget.

3. More time to get paperwork in order.

Will you need a passport for your trip? The U.S. State Department says it can take up to six weeks to process an application. If you need your passport sooner, you may be able to expedite the process — but doing so will cost an extra $60 and restrictions apply.

Additionally, while on your trip, the State Department recommends making two copies of all your travel documents in case of an emergency. Leave one copy with a loved one back home and carry the other separately from the originals.

Want to make your summer vacation planning process even easier? Whether it’s a land vacation, cruise, family trip, or romantic getaway, let the professional travel advisors at Oswego Travel take care of all the details so you can focus on getting ready to relax and unwind.

