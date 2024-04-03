Spring Cleaning for Your Business

It is definitely spring – daffodils are blooming, the weather can’t make up its mind if it’s going to be warm or cold, and Spring Breaks are happening. This is the perfect time to refresh your business and attract new customers.

Evaluate your expenses and streamline processes. These expenses can cause you stress and negatively impact how you operate. When you “tidy up” your expenses, you’re not only saving money, you’re also creating peace of mind for yourself so you can feel clear-headed and run your business more efficiently. Can you subscribe to have supplies automatically delivered to you? Do you want to set up automated emails to customers? Take a look at what you can automate to save time and reduce your workload.



Refresh your customer relationships by:



Cleaning up your website



Refreshing your communication practices. How do you promote your business? How do you communicate with your customers? Have your processes brought you a good ROI?



Take stock of the services you provide and determine if there are better resources you can offer



Straighten up your client list



Cleaning up your website Refreshing your communication practices. How do you promote your business? How do you communicate with your customers? Have your processes brought you a good ROI? Take stock of the services you provide and determine if there are better resources you can offer Straighten up your client list Update your business plan – especially if it has been five or more years. Are your key points still valid? Have your goals changed? Do you need to update your products and services? Have your marketing strategies shifted? Has your mission statement changed? Do your financial projections and plans reflect the current reality of the business?



Is it time to hire more employees?



Is it time to let go of some clients who are more work than they are worth? It is ok to fire customers!



Organize your calendar. Make sure to block time out to get things done and have time for creative thinking.



Enjoy the spring and grow your business!

For more information, please contact:

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 25 E Jackson Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 : http://www.oswegochamber.org/