How To Get Involved in Your Local Chamber of Commerce

Chambers of Commerce have many ways to get involved, and it is a great way to get the name of your business out there.

First, join your local Chamber(s). You can be in more than one Chamber; we suggest you join in your immediate area and also where you want to conduct business. You will get a listing on the Chamber’s website with your contact information and a description of your business. Start with one or two Chambers and go from there.

Secondly, get involved. Join a leads group or a committee, attend events, and sponsor events. Ask questions and figure out what works best for you and your business. For example, all businesses should take part in an Expo or Showcase if your Chamber offers one. This allows you to showcase your company to other businesses and to the community.

If you have a health, wellness, or fitness-based business in the Oswego or surrounding areas, you might want to sponsor and/or serve on the Fraidycat Race committee. Many Chambers also have legislative, health/wellness, and golf committees, among others.

Leads groups are industry exclusive and work together to promote each other and the group as a whole.

Thirdly, you need to attend some events! The Chamber will only give referrals for businesses that are members, and business will come your way from that benefit, but you should also get out there and meet other members — maybe find a power partner or two that you can work with. People tend to refer only people they know, like, and trust, and how are they going to get to know, like, and trust you if they haven’t met you?

For questions or concerns, please stop by the Oswego Area Chamber office, give us a call, or shoot us an email. We are here to help promote your business!

