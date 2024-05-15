Nominations open for Montgomery Floral Display Contest

Nominations for Montgomery's 2024 Spring Floral Display Contest are open and will be accepted through Sunday, June 9, with winners being revealed on Wednesday, June 12. (Provided by the Village of Montgomery)

Nominations for the Montgomery Beautification Committee’s Spring Floral Display Contest are now open and will be accepted through Sunday, June 9.

Winners will be revealed on the evening of Wednesday, June 12. The committee will place a sign on the evening of judging in front of the properties chosen for recognition.

Winners are asked to leave these signs up for at least two weeks. In addition, a list of winning addresses and photos will be published, according to a news release from the village.

“There are so many residents who take great pride in their properties especially as the weather warms, this allows us to recognize homes and businesses for exceptional landscape displays that feature annual and perennial flowers,” said Ben Brzoska, Village Trustee, in the release.

The committee will give recognition awards to homes that best meet the contest criteria: displays must be predominantly floral; live plants only (no artificial, silk, etc.); flower displays may be in-ground or containers; perennial and annual flowering plants are acceptable and the display must add “curb appeal” to the property.

Residents can nominate their property or someone else’s by submitting the property address via the village website.