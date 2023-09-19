Chamber Application Fees Waived During October’s Chamber Membership Drive

If you’ve been considering an Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce membership, October is the time to take the plunge! Throughout October, the Chamber is hosting its annual Fall Membership Drive. New members will receive incentives, including 50% off the $50 application fee.

“This is a great opportunity to get involved in a strong chamber that offers many opportunities to network and be involved with both the Chamber and the community,” said Angie Hibben, President of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.

A New Member Coffee is planned for 8:45 – 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3rd with an Open House continuing until 4:30 p.m. in the Chamber office. Stop by, meet other potential and current members, and learn more about Chamber membership. To learn about additional networking opportunities, see our online calendar of events at www.oswegochamber.org .

Annual events hosted by the Chamber throughout the year include Business After Hours, Coffee with the Chamber, the Annual Dinner, the Annual Golf Outing, and the Hometown Expo. New for 2024 will be Lunch and Learn events, among others to be announced.

In addition to providing visibility to businesses, the Chamber also acts as a social media ambassador. It reposts member events, job listings, and promotions to the Chamber’s Facebook page, as well as using its website, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn to increase member awareness. On the Members Only page, you can promote your business to other Chamber members.

Other benefits of a membership include marketing materials in the Chamber membership room for the public, New Resident/New Business programs, New Teacher Welcome, and more.

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce offers its members a variety of networking, marketing, and professional development opportunities, referral programs, access to member-to-member discounts and insurance deductions, and a free ribbon cutting.

Interested in learning more about the Chamber? Attend any event, stop by, call the Chamber office, or send an email to info@oswegochamber.org .

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 25 E Jackson St : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/