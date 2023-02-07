3 Things to Know About Compression Stockings

Compression stockings are medical clothing designed to help improve circulation and lessen swelling in the legs, feet, and ankles. These graduated compression garments can treat various conditions, like varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis. However, understanding how to buy and use compression stockings correctly is critical to achieving optimal results. Here are three things to know about compression stockings.

Different Types

Compression stockings come in several different types depending on the condition being treated. Light, moderate, and extra-firm support varieties are available, so it’s essential to understand which is best for you based on your doctor’s advice. Compression stockings also come in several styles, including knee-highs, thigh-highs, pantyhose, arm sleeves, gauntlets for hands and wrists, and even full-body suits!

Measurement Is Key

For compression stockings to be effective, they must fit properly. You should carefully measure each leg separately before buying your garments so that the measurements correspond with the sizing chart provided by the manufacturer. An excellent way to ensure an accurate size is to have someone else do it while standing up with your legs slightly apart.

Proper Care Is Important

Once you have bought your compression stockings, they must be cared for properly to maintain effectiveness. Hand washing with mild soap or detergent is recommended over machine washing as this can cause damage or wear down the elasticity of the fabric more quickly. Be sure not to stretch them out when putting them on—this can ruin their shape—and always hang them dry after cleaning instead of using a dryer which can also cause damage.

Compression stockings can help improve your overall health by providing relief from conditions like pain, swelling, and fatigue. They can help you feel more energized and improve your circulation when worn correctly. Understanding the different types, taking accurate measurements, and following proper care instructions can ensure you get the most from your compression stockings.

