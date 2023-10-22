Waubonsee Voices: Adult learners – personification of courage and bravery

In my role as dean for Adult and Workforce Education at Waubonsee Community College, I am privileged to work with an amazing group of individuals that are dedicated to building strong connections in our community and promoting social equity. I am also the proud father of three children. Recently, I took my six-year-old son to our local public library, and he was immediately drawn to the Hispanic Heritage Month book display. He became interested in a book about the Pledge of Allegiance, which tells the story of a young girl’s great-aunt who had lived in the U.S. for many years after immigrating from Mexico.

The book describes how the little girl’s great-aunt took an oath before a judge and achieved the American dream at the age of 80 after learning English and passing the U.S. citizenship test. Reading this true children’s story to my son made me appreciate the importance of free access to basic skills educational opportunities for every individual in our community.

The author dedicated the book to her great-aunt, which made me wonder about her great-aunt’s experiences while living in a country where she did not speak the language for more than 40 years. I wondered what prompted her to take action to learn English and if she had encountered a free Adult Education program in her community. This storyline made me think about all the amazing stories students enrolled in our English Language Acquisition classes have told me over the years and the strength, perseverance and bravery it takes to leave a world behind and strike out into the unknown with only the hope of a better future to guide you.

From the pregnant mother fleeing Ukraine with her two children to escape a war, the Venezuelan teen that walked thousands of miles with only the clothes on his back, or the refugee from Myanmar who, escaping religious persecution, spent years in a deplorable camp before finally being resettled in our community. Every day, I hear these harrowing, sometimes heartbreaking stories and I reflect on my ancestors leaving all that they knew and was familiar, to come to this county a century ago. The times have changed, but the reasons for coming here and the courage and sacrifice it takes, remain the same.

Adult Education and the free basic skills education it provides is essential in helping newly arrived individuals acclimate to the community and gain access to the skills and training necessary to survive. These programs help individuals become U.S. citizens, improve their English language skills, earn an Illinois high school diploma, overcome barriers and provide a pathway to achieving the American dream.

The diverse needs of our community are met through Adult Education and Workforce Development. It provides essential life skills such as literacy, numeracy, and vocational training, which can help community members find employment, improve their earning potential, and contribute to the local community. Our specialized tuition-free English language training aligns with the demands of the job market and graduates are well-prepared to fill skilled positions with area employer partners and meet their staffing needs. Through closer alignment between Waubonsee Community College and area employers, we can achieve “dual-client successes” where the needs of industry and the community are served equally. This alignment will attract new businesses and industry to the area, reduce unemployment, and provide positive economic gains for all.

Waubonsee Community College plays a vital role in our community’s development. It is a joy to read a children’s storybook to my son and know that the story we read is about the work we do every day. We aim to raise the bar for underserved populations to access education and provide a pathway to improve their quality of life, support our employers, and assist them in their growth. By doing so we advance social equity and prosperity for the communities we serve. Our impact extends far beyond the classroom, creating generational change in the lives of the students we serve and helping our communities grow stronger.

• Adam Schauer is dean for Adult and Workforce Education at Waubonsee Community College.