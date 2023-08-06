Waubonsee Voices: Advising as a tool for student success and belonging

College can often be overwhelming, given all the processes and information students need to navigate to succeed. Too often, students feel like they’re experiencing information overload as they try to enroll, pay for and complete their coursework. At times, students struggle to identify where to go for help or understand when to ask for help to succeed. On top of it all, students have a lot more on their plates than just classes; they juggle responsibilities at home, work and relationships, to name a few. Imagine trying to find a place where you feel a sense of connection and belonging when you are trying to balance all of this? I believe that is where advising can be used as a tool for creating student success and belonging.

In 2016, the National Academic Advising Association outlined important aspects of advising case management, which include collaboration, planning, care coordination and advocating for students’ needs. The report found that students are more likely to engage with the college and their community in personally meaningful ways that create a sense of belonging when they know they are personally cared for and can find a sense of belonging at their colleges.

In 2019, Waubonsee modified its advising model, moving from a walk-in model to a proactive case management model to better meet the needs of its students. We understand that by providing individualized support, students will be better served. Waubonsee’s model aims to provide those key components to its students by assigning all degree-and certificate-seeking students to an Academic and Career Advisor. Academic and Career Advisors serve as their students’ point person from their first semester forward. Advisors work with students on individualized academic and career planning, tailoring the services provided based on the need of each student. Advisors connect students to campus and community resources that can help them succeed personally and academically. Additionally, advisors follow a case management plan that helps them connect with students through appointments, emails and reminder texts when students need them most.

This model of advising helps our students understand that they belong at Waubonsee Community College because their individual needs are being met; the support given by their advisor is truly one-of-a-kind. We have found that students who are in regular contact with their advisor are more likely to meet their goals. For the fall 2022 semester, 86% of students who met with their advisor returned for the spring 2023 semester. Students have shared the following testimonials: “I was lost until I spoke with my advisor,” “They listened to my concerns and helped clear up my confusion. They even followed up with me via email a few days later with updated information,” “They were nice and helped me understand the financial aid appeal process. They even noticed all the hard work I have put into my classes.”

Since the extent to which students and their advisors connect is built upon a relationship, support depends on the student’s commitment to receiving and acting on the outreach from their advisors. The more students engage with their advisor, the more likely they are to receive the support and tools they need to reach the goals they came to Waubonsee to achieve.

I’m excited to serve at an institution that is committed to connecting with its students on a one-on-one personal level: at most, no more than 350 students are assigned to an individual Academic and Career Advisor. Approaching advising as a tool for student success and belonging allows for ongoing, proactive and personalized support from advisors to the students in their caseload to identify, address and support our students’ academic and career goals.

• Dr. Lisa Richardson is executive dean for Student Success and Retention at Waubonsee Community College.