To the Editor:

I encourage all young people to give Scouting a try. It has provided me an opportunity to learn and apply the core Scout Laws at home, at school and in the community.

These Scout laws include, being trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. Living by these principals will help guide my decisions in school and my future career.

Cash Odenbach

Troop 40

Plano