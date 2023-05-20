Letter: See for yourself

To the Editor:

The Oswego Fire Protection District will receive $17 million over the next 10 years from the taxpayers of Kendall County. It’s the five appointed trustees of the fire protection board who are responsible for the proper spending of this money.

Concerned if they are fiscally responsible with your tax dollars? Meetings open to the public are the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the main fire station (Wooley Road, Oswego). Please attend and see for yourself how the money is spent. You might be surprised, shocked, disgusted or amazed.

J. Scott Pugsley

Montgomery