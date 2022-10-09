Letter: Not fit to govern

To the Editor:

I’ve come to the conclusion that the Democratic Party politicians are not fit to govern the republic “for which we stand.” They consistently violate the Constitution, do not protect its citizens and are so financially irresponsible that a rational person could conclude they do it on purpose. How is this evident?

1. They frequently violate the Constitution: Take the First Amendment, which gives us the freedoms of speech and religion, etc. by shutting the churches down while allowing people to congregate in big box stores or for Democratic-controlled venues. Had you ever heard of “fact checkers” on social media before the Dems came up with that term?

2. Do not protect its citizens: Consider the amount of crime which is terrorizing citizens in the Dem-controlled cities. Carjackings, in-store theft, let alone murders and muggings, are even more prevalent this year than last. While they allow many thousands of illegal aliens to flood the country through the southern border, thousands of our citizens die from fentanyl poisoning, which comes into this country through the open border.

3. Financially irresponsible: The state of Illinois, with some of the highest tax rates in the nation, is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. A Democratic-controlled Congress continues to spend while our national debt is over $30 trillion and growing.

These are just a few examples of why I think the Dems are not fit to govern.

Rod Beary

Oswego