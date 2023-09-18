State Rep. Davis to host open house Sept. 26

State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, is inviting constituents to an open house commemorating the opening of his district office from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. The office is located at 1925 S. Bridge St. in Yorkville.

“I am very excited to invite the entire District 75 community to an open house at my district office,” Davis said in a news release. “Since taking office, a top priority is being accessible for constituents, and this open house is all about being accessible. My staff and I are here to serve, and we look forward to meeting with you.”

Davis will be available to answer any questions or concerns, and staff will be on hand to assist with constituent services. Davis can be reached at 331-867-8200.

For information, visit RepJedDavis.com.