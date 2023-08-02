New Kendall County judge takes the oath of office

YORKVILLE – Pledging always to follow the law, Kendall County’s newest associate judge took the oath of office on Aug. 2.

Lisa Accardi, who until recently was practicing law from an office in Oswego, was sworn in by 23rd Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Bradley Waller at the Kendall County Courthouse.

Accardi brings a wealth of legal experience to the bench, having served as an assistant state’s attorney in Kendall and Kane counties, as a public defender in McHenry County and in private practice.

“I have a love for the law and respect for our justice system,” Accardi told the family, friends, fellow judges, law enforcement officers and courthouse employees who filled a large courtroom for her investiture ceremony.

Accardi first appeared in a Kendall County courtroom in 2010 as a prosecutor.

“I am very happy to call this my home now,” Accardi told the audience.

Accardi thanked the large crowd and reminded the law enforcement officers and courthouse employees that they are part of a team.

“Our justice system takes everybody’s dedication and hard work,” Accardi said.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford said Accardi has the experience, ability, temperament and integrity to serve as a judge.

Rochford said that for some people, the experience of appearing before a judge in a courtroom “is daunting and overwhelming.”

“A judge needs to be someone who is efficient but also patient,” Rochford said, declaring Accardi to possess those qualities.

An attorney since 2003, Accardi is a graduate of John Marshall Law School and DePaul University, where she obtained her undergraduate degree in psychology.

“I wanted to be an attorney since I was seven years old,” Accardi said.